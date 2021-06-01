A state commission hosted a meeting Tuesday in Flint to inform mid-Michigan residents about the process of re-charting Michigan’s districts.
The hearing is part of a series of meetings that must take place before boundaries are redrawn.
Commissioner Richard Weiss, a Saginaw resident and an independent on the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, spoke at a hearing in Flint Tuesday night.
"For the first time in Michigan’s history, the MICRC will lead the redistricting process to draw fair and independent maps," Weiss said.
The hearings will help reshape the boundaries for congressional, house and senate districts.
One of the most common things that people were requesting from public comments was that the current boundaries be thrown out and that the panel start over from scratch.
As well as multiple requests that communities of color be taken into account.
"Many times, competitiveness can equal not representation of black and brown people. I know that that is going to be a difficult thing to hold both of that, but you need to hold it," said Nayyirah Shariff, director of Flint Rising.
The first round of these hearings wraps up on July 1. The commission will have a second round of hearings in the fall to get feedback on its proposed new districts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.