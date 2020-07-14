The state of Michigan has confirmed its first human mosquito-borne virus of 2020.
An Ottawa County resident was infected with Jamestown Canyon virus, the state said in a press release on Tuesday, July 14.
The virus is spread to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes. Most cases occur from late spring through mid-fall.
"Illness can develop from a few days to two weeks following a mosquito bite. While most people do not become ill, initial symptoms can include fever, headache and fatigue. In rare cases, it can cause severe disease, including infection of the brain – encephalitis – or the lining around the brain and spinal cord – meningitis," the state said.
The state issued the following to tips to protect yourself from mosquito-borne viruses:
- Apply insect repellents that contain the active ingredient DEET, or other EPA-approved products to exposed skin or clothing. Always follow the manufacturer’s directions for use.
- Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors. Apply insect repellent to clothing to help prevent bites.
- Maintain window and door screening to help keep mosquitoes outside.
- Empty water from mosquito breeding sites around the home, such as buckets, unused kiddie pools, old tires or similar sites where mosquitoes lay eggs.
