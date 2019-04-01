The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) confirmed eight more measles cases, bringing the total to 30 cases in the state this year, as of Monday, April 1.
The recently reported eight cases were all in Oakland County.
From the 30 total cases, 29 were in Oakland County and one was in Wayne County.
Those affected range from 1 to 63-years-old.
MDHHS and county officials are working to identify possible exposure locations. Known exposure sites in Oakland County are listed online.
The virus can live for up to two hours in the air where infected individuals are present.
Those who are at the highest risk of infection include unvaccinated or those unsure about vaccination status, pregnant women, and those with a weakened immune system.
MDHHS said vaccines are effective within 72 hours of being exposed to prevent the illness.
The immune globulin treatment is also effective within six days for those considered high-risk.
Symptoms usually begin 7 to 14 days after being exposed but can appear 21 days after exposure. They include:
- High fever that may spike to over 104 degrees Fahrenheit
- Coughing
- Runny nose
- Red and watery eyes
- Tiny white spots on the inner checks, gums, and roof of the mouth that develop two to three days after symptoms begin
- A rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms, and legs three to five days after symptoms begin
Those showing symptoms who are heading to the doctor’s or emergency room need to call ahead to let the staff take the proper precautions and prevent exposure to more people.
In 2018, the state reported 19 cases of measles. MDHHS said the last time Michigan saw this many cases was in 1991 when 65 were reported.
