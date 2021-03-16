Food assistance benefits will continue for 350,000 Michigan families during March as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced on Tuesday, March 16.
Michigan approved the additional food assistance starting in March 2020, and now it’s being extended through March 2021 after approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.
“Michigan has been a national leader in making sure families can put food on the table during COVID, and we must continue to ensure that no Michigander goes hungry during this challenging time,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “I am pleased to work with our federal partners to continue supporting 350,000 families through March.”
The benefits will go to the recipients' Bridge Card between March 20 to 30. Additional benefits will be loaded onto Bridge Cards as a separate payment from the assistance that is provided earlier in the month.
“MDHHS remains dedicated to helping families afford groceries. We are all in this together as we combat COVID-19,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “I promise we will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of Michiganders who are in need.”
Nearly 1.3 million people in Michigan receive federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through the state’s Food Assistance Program. Households eligible for Food Assistance Program benefits will receive more benefits this month to bring all current SNAP cases to the maximum monthly allowance for that group size.
MDHHS said this change only applies to customers not currently receiving the maximum benefit amount. The 350,000 households that receive increased benefits are close to 50 percent of the more than 707,000 Michigan households that received food assistance in January. The rest of the households already receive the maximum benefit.
Eligible families do not need to re-apply to receive the additional benefits. People who receive food assistance can check the balance of their benefits on their Michigan Bridge Card by going online to www.michigan.gov/MIBridges or calling a consumer service representative toll-free at 888-678-8914.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.