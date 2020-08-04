The Michigan Department of Education has created an education equity fund to help school districts address technology gaps and mental health needs during the pandemic.
“Additional funding from the federal government is crucial in closing the technology gap and ensuring our kids can receive a great public school education as we continue fighting COVID-19,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “This past school year, we learned how important it is to ensure students have the resources and support they need to continue learning from home. This federal funding will help ensure access to these resources, help our teachers easily reach their students at home, and help our students continue to learn and grow despite the crisis we’re facing.”
More than $37 million will be available for schools.
The department opened the application process on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
“We’re focused on fairness,” State Superintendent Dr. Rice said. “To help our local educators narrow the technology gaps around the state and to better address the mental health needs of our students and teachers, we have created an education equity fund to begin to chip away at the profound inequities in the state.”
All school districts and public school academies can apply for the funds. Priority funding will be given to 332 districts that have been identified as meeting one of the following need-based criteria:
- The district is over 85% economically disadvantaged
- At least one school in the district is over 85% economically disadvantaged
- The district is over 20% students with disabilities
- The district is over 10% English learners
"The coronavirus pandemic shines a light on many of the existing inequities in education,” State Board of Education President Dr. Casandra Ulbrich said. “This grant program will help to address some of the most pressing needs as students continue to feel the brunt of uncertainty.”
Districts may apply for an amount up to 20 percent of their ESSER formula allocation. The funding can be used for:
- Purchasing educational technology for students served by the local education agency to aid in regular and substantive educational interaction between students and school staff members
- Providing mental health services and supports
