Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a partnership with CVS Health to bring more COVID-19 testing in Dearborn.
Drive-through testing will be done in the Henry Ford Centennial Library parking lot, located at 16301 Michigan Ave., at no cost to eligible Michiganders.
Residents do not need to bring a doctor’s referral.
The site will test 500 to 700 residents per day who are experiencing certain COVID-19 symptoms and risk factors defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We need COVID-19 testing now more than ever to get an accurate count of infections to help us continue flattening the curve of this unprecedented pandemic in every corner of our state,” Whitmer said. “Our partnership with CVS Health is a significant step toward speeding up Michigan’s recovery and getting Michiganders back to a sense of normalcy in their daily lives.”
Testing is available by appointment seven days a week.
Residents are required to be pre-screened and register for a test at https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
Testing will be done using the new Abbot ID NOW COVID-19 test. It was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for faster detection of the virus.
Team members giving the tests will have security, personal protective equipment supplies, and on-the-ground logistics provided by the state.
Patients need to stay in their vehicles and testing takes about 30 minutes.
“CVS Health is uniquely positioned to play a vital role in helping support both local communities and overall health care system in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., M.P.H, executive vice president and chief medical officer of CVS Health. “Our ability to help coordinate the availability of rapid COVID-19 testing for Michigan residents will bolster the state’s efforts to manage the spread of the virus and provide people with on-the-spot test results.”
