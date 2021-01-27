The public weighing is in on recommendations to improve the State's Dam Safety Program with new recommendations are being considered following last spring's historic flooding submerged towns and washed away homes.
The Michigan Dam Safety Task Force is looking to close the gap to prevent future disasters.
“I believe the tragedies of the Edenville and Sanford dam failures have taught us that those in authority must be held accountable,” Gary Hardy.
The two dams failed in May last year in Midland and Gladwin counties. The disaster followed days of heavy rain.
This online public meeting for gathering residents' feedback on draft recommendations to the Michigan Dam Safety Task Force.
Recommendations for closing gaps in Michigan's regulatory oversight of more than a thousand dams.
86 preliminary recommendations were reached from a review of the entire safety program.
“I'd like to encourage to have EGLE create a document clearing house similar to what treasury has done for local unit financial documents for communities to go and find all financial documents on a simple easy to use portal on the state's website,” Tim Wolf, Lake Isabella Village Manager said.
The task force recommendations developed over the last five months include cover new legislation, enforcement and inspections.
