The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is looking for proposals for programs that will help prevent teen pregnancy and educate young people about sexually transmitted infections.
As many as 11 different agencies will receive a share of up to $11 million in funding.
The department’s Taking Pride in Prevention program focuses primarily on young people living in areas considered “high-need” between the ages of 12 and 19.
Proposals can include both abstinence and contraception programs. MDHHS is also looking to help prepare the teens for the transition into adulthood.
With funding of up to $100,000 per year, agencies that come up with successful strategies will also receive assistance from MDHHS to get started in the form of technical assistance and program evaluation.
The deadline to apply for grants is June 27th. For more information or to apply click here.
