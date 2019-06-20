The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that West Nile Virus has been detected in Saginaw and Oakland Counties.
West Nile virus is passed to humans through mosquito bites after the insects feed off infected birds.
“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive.
Khaldun cautions people, especially those who work out doors to take precautions by using repellent or wearing long sleeves, or pants during peak periods of mosquito activity; particularly dawn and dusk.
Symptoms of West Nile virus can be serious, ranging from fever and confusion to encephalitis and meningitis.
The health department reported in 2018 there were 104 cases of the illness reported and nine people died. Nationwide there were 137 deaths last year because of the mosquito-borne illness.
MDHHS recommends making sure any sources of standing water are drained because of the potential for mosquito breeding. Bird baths, wading pools and old tires are areas where mosquitoes can lay eggs.
For more information on the mosquito-borne illness in Michigan click here.
