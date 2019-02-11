The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) wants residents to be prepared for filing insurance claims after recent severe weather events.
“When working with insurance companies, make sure you thoroughly document your damages and know your coverage rights,” said Anita Fox, director of DIFS.
Some steps to take in filing a claim for damage or loss include:
- Contacting the insurance company as soon as possible and keeping a record of any conversations.
- Take photos of the damage to send to claims adjusters.
- If there is damage to the roof or other parts of the home, make temporary repairs to prevent further damage.
- Knowing whether a policy covers debris removal and if necessary living expenses until repairs are made.
Fox said it’s important to know what policies cover because some cover winter-related disasters, like burst pipes, ice dams, and wind damage, but also flood damage.
“It is important to ready your policy closely and make sure you understand the provisions. Talk to your agent or insurance company to clarify any questions you may have regarding your policy coverages,” she said.
Fox said anyone who is concerned that a claim has not been handled correctly can contact the DIFS by clicking here. There is also a toll-free hotline for answers to questions at 877-999-6442.
