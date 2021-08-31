Student state assessment scores in Michigan have dipped since the last time students were given statewide assessments in the spring of 2019.
The percentages of eighth and eleventh-grade students who scored proficient or above this year on the English Language Arts (ELA), PSAT, and SAT tests improved over 2019, according to the Michigan Department of Education (MDE). However, the percentages of students who scored proficient or above in ELA, math, and social studies in all other grades declined.
Michigan students appeared to make less than normal progress towards learning goals as defined in the report produced by the Education Policy Innovation Collaborative (EPIC). For a complete list of results head to MI School Data’s website.
“In spite of the extraordinary efforts of educators, support staff, school leaders, parents, the broader community, and students themselves, the disruption of the pandemic has inevitably resulted in unfinished learning for many of our children,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said. “Results from the state summative assessments and the local benchmark assessments show that some students were able to make relatively normal gains, while many others will be working with their teachers to accelerate their learning to catch up to where they otherwise would have been in the absence of the pandemic. In Michigan and across the country, we have our work cut out for us.”
Rice said exact comparisons to past years’ scores would be difficult. Students did not take the M-STEP in the 2020 school year.
A benchmark used by most school districts in Michigan, the NWEA MAP Growth assessment, showed a majority of students would score at the “not proficient” level on the end-of-year M-STEP than in the most recent year of full M-STEP administration.
The 2020-21 school year was the first year Michigan’s Read by Grade 3 retention law started. In total, 3,661 third graders in Michigan were eligible to repeat third grade because of low reading scores.
Overall, 4.8 percent of tested third-grade students were eligible for retention based on their grade three M-STEP ELA scores.
MDE said the report shows wide disparities in retention eligibility rates by ethnicity, with African American third-grade students the most likely to be identified for retention and Asian and white students the least likely.
To help students with unfinished learning, MDE said efforts have started at local, state, and national levels. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state legislators negotiated more than $6 billion to help educators and students come back from the pandemic throughout Michigan.
MDE said it’s working with school districts to address teacher shortages and how to navigate changes in federal and state laws this year.
