The Michigan Department of Treasury distributed more than $319 million to help more than 1,650 communities in Michigan.
The funds come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and will help cities, villages and townships respond to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, bring back jobs, provide premium pay to essential workers, make up for lost revenue or invest in water or sewer infrastructure, as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer states.
“This funding represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Michigan’s communities to make investments in local economies, services, infrastructure, and so much more,” Whitmer said. “I encourage our dedicated local officials to look at how they can effectively utilize these dollars to invest in aging roads and bridges, replace lead-service lines or provide broadband to underserved communities. We can use this funding to put Michiganders first and make investments today that will benefit generations to come.”
In total, ARPA will allocate more than $644 million in coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds to Michigan’s smaller communities, Whitmer stated. The U.S. Department of Treasury will release the second half of the award to Michigan in mid-2022.
“These ARPA funds will facilitate transformative growth in Saginaw and provide opportunities to build our economy, uplift our residents, and strengthen our community,” Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore said.
The U.S. Department of Treasury is responsible for distributing $1.80 billion to 49 Michigan metropolitan cities and townships and $1.93 billion to all 83 Michigan counties. The state of Michigan is responsible for distributing federal ARPA dollars to smaller cities, villages and townships.
“I am pleased by the efforts taken by my staff and our local government partners to get these federal dollars into the pockets of our local communities,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “Local units of government should take their time to plan to use these dollars in a viable and sustainable manner that will have a lasting impact. The Michigan Department of Treasury continues to be a resource for helping local officials navigate through the ARPA process.”
Local units of government that haven’t claimed their funds still have time to do so. Applications must be sent by 4 p.m. on Jan. 12.
