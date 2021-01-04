The state is distributing 3.5 million free masks as part of Michigan’s Mask Up, Mask Right campaign.
The free KN95 masks, provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, will be distributed by community organizations. That includes local MDHHS offices, health departments, and Area Agency on Aging offices.
“We are urging Michiganders to Mask Up and Mask Right to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities from COVID-19,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “Wearing the right kind of mask is important. Today’s distribution of effective masks will help more Michiganders limit the spread of COVID to save lives and get back to normal sooner.”
Michiganders have three options of masks that provide stronger protection, including the three-layered washable cloth face coverings, three-layered disposable masks, or KN95 masks.
The state is also urging residents to wear their masks correctly by making sure the masks cover their nose and mouth, as well as fitting them snugly without any gaps.
Residents who need masks can pick one up from partner sites across the state. To find a distribution site, head to Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan or call the COVID-19 hotline at 888-535-6136.
