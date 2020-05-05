Michigan dry bean farmers, processors and shippers have joined forces to donate seven tons of dry beans to food banks across the state.
“Dry beans are a nutrient-rich, versatile offering for the families we serve every day at food banks throughout Michigan,” said Kath Clark, director of food programs for the Food Bank Council of Michigan. “At a time when food banks are experiencing unprecedented demand, we appreciate the generosity of Michigan’s dry bean industry in helping get this nutritious product to those in need.”
The beans were delivered to the council's seven food bank partners in 7,000 two-pound packages for distribution to families.
The donation was made possible through support of the Michigan Bean Commission and the Michigan Bean Shippers.
