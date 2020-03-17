The president of Michigan’s State Board of Education and the state superintendent are asking for a nationwide waiver of statewide student assessments.
State Board of Education President Dr. Cassandra Ulbrich and State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice wrote to U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos on March 17 asking for the waiver.
The pair said federally mandated state testing should be waived this year in favor of focusing on the more immediate needs of children.
“It’s time for Betsy DeVos to do the right thing on behalf of our students and waive statewide assessments,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “When our kids get back to school, our number one priority must be ensuring they have the resources they need to get back on track.”
Rice said students will need time to be re-acclimated to their schools.
“In all cases, students will have missed instruction, and this lost instruction will render any conclusions about test results dubious, especially any comparisons across school years and in light of the pending public health concerns of parents, students, and staff,” Rice said.
The annual M-STEP tests in Michigan are scheduled to begin the week of April 13 and run through May 28.
Whitmer closed all K-12 schools in the state from March 16 through April 5.
“For a variety of reasons, this is not simply an undesirable situation; it is a completely unacceptable one,” Drs. Ulbrich and Rice included in their letter to DeVos. “Many children will struggle with the long absence from school. It will take many districts a considerable period of time to resume normal functioning, not to mention refocusing on the instruction of children.”
