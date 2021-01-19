The state has announced guidance for colleges and universities on COVID-19 testing for students.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services' guidance encourages these schools to require COVID-19 testing for those living on and off-campus.
“We know there have been outbreaks of COVID-19 on college campuses across the country, and it has an impact on disease spread beyond the campus community,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, “Colleges have stepped up throughout this pandemic to slow disease spread through testing and quarantine protocols. With the arrival of the new variant in Michigan and risk of virus spread both on- and off-campus, it is best practice to implement robust testing protocols in these settings. Colleges and universities have an important role to play in ending this pandemic.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most transmission happens outside of the classrooms. MDHHS said risk of transmission has increased with the new, more contagious COVID-19 variant showing up in Michigan.
Colleges and universities should immediately put action plans in place for when someone does test positive, including isolation and contact tracing, MDHHS said.
