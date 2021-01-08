The state health department announced new guidance for schools to use while bringing students back to the classroom during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Service hopes to have all Michigan school districts offer in-person learning for students no later than March 1, and earlier if possible.
According to MDHHS, the guidance emphasizes the use of scientifically proven methods of reducing the risk of COVID-19 spread, including wearing masks, ventilation improvements, frequent hand washing, and social distancing.
Due to educators’ roles as essential frontline workers, teachers and other school staff will receive vaccinations starting Jan. 11.
“MDHHS will continue to do what it takes to save lives and limit the spread of COVID-19,” Director Robert Gordon said. “At the same time, in-person instruction is critical for the current and the future well-being of children, especially young learners and students who are disadvantaged. We encourage schools to reopen as soon as they can do so with proven protections for staff and students.”
“The value of in-person learning for our kids is immeasurable, and we must do everything we can to help them get a great education safely,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Over the last 10 months, medical experts and epidemiologists have closely followed the data and have learned that schools can establish a low risk of transmission by ensuring that everyone wears a mask and adopting careful infection prevention protocols. I also announced this week that educators and support staff will be eligible for the next phase of COVID vaccinations beginning Jan. 11 to help protect them and their families as they return to work. I strongly encourage districts to provide as much face-to-face learning as possible, and my administration will work closely with them to get it done.”
The guidance includes pre-kindergarten through 12 grades as well as early childhood education, such as Head Start and Great Start Readiness Program.
Using evidence from Michigan, the United States, and countries across the world, the guidance outlines infection control measures that have worked in schools during the pandemic.
MDHHS said wearing masks is still important in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and masks should be worn inside schools by students and staff, except during meals and in other limited circumstances.
In-person learning in high schools was paused by MDHHS in November in order to limit indoor gatherings.
When COVID-19 cases decreased, high schools were allowed to continue in-person classes on Dec. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.