The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is extending the epidemic order by 12 more days to restrict indoor social gatherings and other group activities.
According to the state, the extension will allow MDHHS to determine the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on the spread of COVID-19 across the state.
MDHHS is still urging families to avoid indoor gatherings, and only two households may gather inside, with strict protocols recommended.
"Hope is on the horizon, but we need an additional 12 days to determine the full impact of the Thanksgiving holiday on our efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus," said Whitmer. "This is all about protecting our families and frontline workers until we eradicate this virus once and for all. With recent daily case counts averaging well above 6,000, the daily death toll at alarming levels, and the risk of hospitals becoming overwhelmed, we must work together as Michiganders and listen to our health experts. This may be the most difficult time yet in our struggle with COVID-19, but there is light at the end of the tunnel."
The order will keep the existing measures in place through Dec. 20 and doesn't include a blanket stay-at-home action, MDHHS said.
Bars and restaurants will stay closed for dine-in service but can remain open for outdoor dining, carry-out, and delivery.
Gyms are open for individual exercise with mandatory masking and additional strict safety measures.
Casinos, movie theaters, and group exercise classes will stay closed.
Professional and college sports meeting extraordinary standards for risk mitigation may continue without spectators.
Colleges, universities, and high schools will continue learning remotely with no in-person classes.
"We each have a personal responsibility to wear a mask consistently and minimize indoor gatherings, soÂ we can protect our frontline heroes and loved ones," said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. "If we don't, the disease will continue to spread and people will continue to get sick and die."
MDHHS identified three key metrics that will be used to determine whether to slowly reopen at the end of the 12-day period.
The department will pay close attention to the percentage of hospital beds with COVID-19 patients, the number of COVID-19 cases, and the positivity rate.
Based on these numbers, MDHHS said it will carefully reopen in-person learning at high schools first.
Next in-line will be entertainment venues such as casinos, theaters, and bowling alleys.
"The last few weeks have been critical to slowing the spread, particularly across the Upper Peninsula given the geography between hospitals and the available resources," said Karen Cheeseman, President and CEO of Mackinac Straits Health System in St. Ignace. "We won't see continued improvement without your help. We are asking you to heed the advice of public health experts by washing your hands, wearing your mask, and avoiding crowds."
Before Thanksgiving, Gov. Whitmer sent a letter to the Michigan Legislature asking their support to pass a COVID-19 relief package.
The state said it would help families and businesses across Michigan, which included a permanent extension of unemployment benefits.
Whitmer has also called for the Legislature to pass bills to require masks in public, which has received bipartisan support.
Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox issued the following statement:
“Michigan businesses and families cannot withstand another shutdown, and I am calling on Governor Whitmer to reverse course and allow Michiganders the freedom to work, go to school, and be with their families during this holiday season. Instead of asking for $400 million dollars in aid, Whitmer should be removing the restrictions she imposed, that are causing the need for aid in the first place.”
