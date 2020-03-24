President Donald Trump has said he is hoping to get the United States back up and running in weeks, not months.
"Our country wasn't meant to be shut down," Trump said.
Concerns over COVID-19 have brought most of America to a halt. But for how long?
"At the end of the 15-day period we will make a decision as to which way we want to go, where we want to go, the timing and essentially we are referring to the timing of the opening, essentially the opening of our country," he said.
But Governor Gretchen Whitmer thinks this coronavirus problem will be around a lot longer than 15 days.
"I think it's incredibly dangerous for anyone to think that we can stop observing the important CDC recommendations and the orders that governors across this country have enacted," Whitmer said.
Whitmer issued an executive stay at home order that runs through the end of the day April 13. And as of right now the President, Michigan’s Governor, and medical professionals everywhere don't know how long the impact of COVID-19 in the united states is going to last.
"Slowing the spread is the most important tool that we have,” Whitmer said. “Until we have enough masks, and enough doctors and nurses, until we have enough gloves. The only tool we really have to protect people is to not communicate this amongst one another."
