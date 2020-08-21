Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a pair of lawsuits against the manufacturers of a firefighter foam that contains per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).
The lawsuits, filed on Thursday, Aug. 20, are focusing on the impacts on the state’s resources and the environment by the foam known as aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF), which contains PFAS.
The lawsuit filed in state court pursues manufacturers of AFFF that were sold to customers in Michigan and the federal suit names manufacturers made according to military standards, including Chemguard, National Foam, 3M, Dupont, and others.
Accord to the Attorney General’s Office, both cases say that the defendants deliberately concealed the dangers of PFAS and intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly sold, distributed, released, transported, supplied, arranged for disposal or treatment, and handled and used the PFAS-containing AFFF in a way that they knew would contaminate natural resources and expose Michigan residents to harm.
“These actions continue my office’s efforts to protect our residents and our state’s natural resources and property from the dangers posed by PFAS in the environment,” said Nessel. “As with the lawsuit already filed for PFAS contamination from non-AFFF sources, these lawsuits seek recovery of damages, remediation costs and other relief needed due to PFAS contamination from AFFF in the State of Michigan. Michigan taxpayers should not have to pay for this massive undertaking – those who profited from the manufacture and sale of these harmful chemicals should.”
It's still unknown how much damage has been done by AFFF to Michigan’s public health and the environment.
The costs of those damages have yet to be determined.
“The companies that made and sold AFFF knew about the risks to human health and the environment resulting from use of these foams, yet they continued to sell them without warning buyers of the danger,” said Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Director Liesl Clark. “In keeping with our legislative mandate that parties responsible for pollution should pay for clean-up, the State is seeking compensation from the companies who profited from the sale of AFFF that now contaminates Michigan’s environment.”
Exposure to PFAS is correlated with several harmful and serious health effects including but not limited to:
- Decreased fertility
- Pregnancy-induced hypertension and/or preeclampsia
- Liver damage
- Thyroid disease
- Problems with cholesterol levels
- Immune system problems
- Increased likelihood of cancer, especially kidney and testicular cancers
“The State of Michigan is leading the nation in aggressively seeking out and addressing the problems created by PFAS,” said Nessel. “Taking action on PFAS is not free, and these entities need to be part of the response to the PFAS problems in our environment. While the State is always ready to work cooperatively with responsible parties, we are prepared to litigate when needed to resolve PFAS contamination in the State of Michigan, and we will continue to pursue additional litigation when appropriate.”
