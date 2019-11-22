State regulators say follow-up tests near a factory in Livingston County show low levels of a chemical linked to cancer.
The health department says emissions at Diamond Chrome Plating in Howell reveal TCE levels below "health screening values." TCE stands for trichloroethylene, which is used to remove grease from metal parts.
Diamond Chrome turned off the degreaser this week. Earlier tests had revealed TCE levels that were considered a health hazard.
A public meeting was held Thursday night. Hugh McDiarmid Jr. of the Michigan Department of Environment says the "recent results are encouraging."
Elevated levels of TCE can cause birth defects and raise the risk of kidney cancer and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.