Funeral directors across the state of Michigan are taking action to adhere to state and federal guidelines put in place during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Michigan Funeral Directors Association recommends funeral homes and the public take the following actions at funerals:
- Post a sign about the 50-person event limit (per Governor Whitmer’s Executive Order)
- Post a sign asking those with cold or flu symptoms to refrain from attending services to protect others
- Practice social distancing when seating mourners
- Limit access points to services to keep an accurate attendance count
- Place hand sanitizer (if available) at various stations during services
- Remind attendees to practice proper infection control precautions during the service
- Suspend food and beverage services in the funeral home
MFDA Executive Director Phil Douma issued the following statement:
“Funeral professionals help families deal with crisis and loss every day. While the COVID-19 outbreak and the restrictions it has caused are unprecedented, Michigan funeral directors are taking action to adhere to federal, state and local guidance while still meeting the needs of grieving families. These uncertain times are a reality and effect how funerals are operating in Michigan. To meet the needs of grieving families while adhering to current guidelines, the Michigan Funeral Directors Association recommends families consider compiling funeral guest lists, issuing invitations, holding smaller services for immediate family members, and delaying services when practicable. Many funeral homes offer webcast services so extended family and friends can still pay their respects. We recognize that these restrictions may add additional burden to grieving families, but the funeral professionals will continue to provide support to families during this difficult time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.