More than 120 businesses in Bay County are getting a boost from the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program. Businesses were chosen by how affected they were by the state's gatherings and mask orders.
Matt Nemode, owner of Mode’s Tavern in Bay City said the program has helped them, and they've been able to do more despite the restrictions.
"10 o'clock is the new 2 a.m., we all joke about it," Nemode said.
It's been interesting to say the least, operating a restaurant with COVID restrictions.
"We're open so that's the important thing," Nemode said.
It's important but it’s been a unique journey. Nemode opened his restaurant in July 2020 in the middle of the pandemic.
"It's been interesting, we've had a couple curveballs thrown our way, but we've handled them pretty good," he said.
Curveballs like the complete shutdown of indoor dining. So, Nemode invested in an outdoor deck with heaters to adapt.
Then another curveball, when indoor dining restarted but only at 25 percent capacity.
"We're still pretty much week-to-week with expenses and income," he said.
Opening up a brand-new restaurant in the middle of a pandemic with a first-time owner, could have gone down a completely different path, if it wasn't for small business grants including one from the Michigan Small Business Survival Grant Program.
Nemode said it’s helped fill the gaps
"Because we stayed open, we did get a small portion, which again, has gone towards just some of the day-to-day expenses and keeping doors opening, keeping everything moving forward," he said.
It also covered staffing and allowed the tavern to add new lunch hours seven days a week.
"We actually added a cook, so we're at three cooks right now," Nemode said.
He is hopeful his tavern will become a great hangout spot in Bay City once restrictions are lifted.
"We opened in 50 percent, so the day we can be at full capacity, we're definitely looking forward to it," he said.
The average amount awarded to each business was around $5,200.
