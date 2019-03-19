Michigan's Department of Environmental Quality has awarded Flint a nearly $500,000 brownfield grant to revitalize and safely reuse properties along a commercial corridor.
The state says contaminated land along Flint's Saginaw Street will be redeveloped with housing and commercial space.
The grant will be used to perform environmental assessments, remove contaminated soil and install vapor mitigation systems. A printer, warehouse, gas station, auto service and furniture repair shop were among the businesses that once operated in the area.
As part of the city's Choice Neighborhoods Initiative, Norstar Development USA will construct 62 homes and one or more commercial buildings along the corridor. The redevelopment is pegged at $21.6 million. The project is being supported with $750,000 from the Flint Housing Commission and $600,000 from the city of Flint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.