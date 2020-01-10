The state is reporting the third death connected with vaping-related lung injuries.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) learned about the death on Dec. 19.
The state department said no further information will be released about the adult male due to confidentiality reasons.
“The tragic death of yet another Michigan resident is a reminder that this outbreak continues,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for MDHHS. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family. I urge people not to use THC-containing e-cigarettes or vaping products until the specific cause of these vaping-related severe lung injuries being reported nationwide has been identified. To help with this investigation, we remind health care providers to report patients who may have this condition to their local health department.”
The second vaping related death was reported on Nov. 26.
MDHHS said since August 2019, 65 confirmed and probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in Michigan, including this death.
