As the state faces another spike in COVID-19 cases, the state health department has issued a new public health advisory recommending everyone over age 2 to wear a mask at indoor gatherings, regardless of vaccination status.
"COVID-19 is still present and spreading in our communities. And our hospitals are once again, stretched thin," MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said.
Hertel issued a face mask advisory for Michigan residents regardless of vaccination status.
"Everyone over the age of 2 should wear a face mask at indoor gatherings regardless of their vaccination status. Establishments should implement policies to ensure that people entering or seeking services, including employees, are wearing masks," Hertel said.
Hertel explained why the MDHHS did not issue a new face mask mandate.
"We've all been armed with the information that we think we need to have in order to keep people safe. So, at this point, we feel that it is most prudent to make sure that people are aware of how serious this COVID-19 surge is right now and give them the ability and information to take steps to protect themselves and others through a public health advisory," Hertel said.
State officials said all the COVID-19 case metrics are headed in the wrong direction.
"I think if we can change behavior, and if we can get people to start masking and increase those vaccination rates, we have hope of this ending soon. If behavior doesn't change, I think we're in for a very rough winter season," said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive.
Hertel didn't rule out a more aggressive COVID-19 mitigation approach, but for now, the MDHHS will continue to watch the data very closely and make determinations based on what transpires across the state.
"We have a chance to turn the tide and these rising numbers around. And we have done it before, but whether or not we do will depend on everyone in Michigan," Hertel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.