The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released a timeline of its COVID-19 vaccination plan to help Michiganders understand when they can receive their dose.
The state is currently in phase 1B, which covers those 65 and older, frontline essential workers, childcare and pre-K through high school staff, and congregate care facilities.
Many counties have not been able to meet the demand for vaccines in this phase.
On Wednesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the Trump administration will release millions of doses that are being held back after requests from Michigan and other states.
MDHHS said the guidance may shift as information changes and more vaccines become available.
