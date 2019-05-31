A high-ranking state health official has been placed on paid leave after being accused of excessively prescribing opioids.
Dr. David Neff is paid $194,000 a year as the top doctor in Michigan's Medicaid program, the health insurance plan for low-income residents. State regulators on May 1 accused him of prescribing too many drugs to some patients in his private Lansing-area medical practice.
Neff also is accused of failing to test patients for other drug use and failing to check a state database to see if patients had other prescriptions. His lawyer, Tim Dardas, said he would file a response Friday.
In 2018, a Michigan group of osteopathic doctors honored Neff for his work in combating opioid abuse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.