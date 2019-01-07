The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) said it has seen an increase of norovirus activity recently.
Health officials describe the norovirus infection sometimes as stomach flu but is not related to influenza (flu).
The virus often causes nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and stomach cramping, but infected people may also have a low-grade fever, headache, weakness and muscle aches.
Although several viruses can cause vomiting and diarrhea, norovirus is the most common.
If exposed to the virus, symptoms can start between 12 and 72 hours and usually lasts one to three days.
Health officials said in most cases, those with the virus recover without medical attention. However, the illness may hospitalize those infected due to hydration, especially in the very young and elderly.
The best way to limit the spread of these viruses is frequent handwashing for at least 20 seconds using soap and warm running water, being sure to completely clean all areas of hands and under fingernails clean.
This is especially important after using the bathroom or before preparing or eating food.
Officials say preventing food, drinks, water, or ice contamination is also very important.
People who have been sick with vomiting and diarrhea should not prepare or serve food to others for at least three days after the symptoms are gone.
One-third cup of bleach diluted with one gallon of water is the most effective way to disinfect surfaces. Bleach should be used in well-ventilated areas.
Hand sanitizes are ineffective against the virus.
Different surfaces can be affected by the virus for extended periods of time including doorknobs, faucets, sinks, toilets, bath rails, phones, counters, chairs, tables, handrails, light switches, and keyboards.
Steam clean carpets and upholstery and launder clothes or linens contaminated with vomit or feces on the hottest setting.
For more information on the norovirus illness and how to stay safe visit the CDC’s website.
