Traffic signals at two intersections in Saginaw Township will be upgraded by the state transportation department.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $482,000 to modernize the signals at State Street and Hemmeter Road, as well as State Street and Center Road.

Crews will start their work the week of Sept. 20 and will require shoulder and lane closures. It’s expected to be completed by December but is weather-dependent.

Mechanical and electrical components in the signals will be replaced. Crews will adjust the intersections to a box-span signal for better sight distance for drivers, as well as make sidewalk and ramp improvements.

The State and Hemmeter intersection will have left-turn phasing added to signal operations, MDOT said.

In May, residents started a Change.org petition for new safety measures at State and Hemmeter because of the numerous crashes that happen at the intersection.