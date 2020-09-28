Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist are highlighting new data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services showing a reduction in racial disparities in COVID-19 cases and deaths across the state.
“The aggressive action we have taken in Michigan has no doubt saved thousands of lives, especially among our most vulnerable communities – people of color, seniors, and people with disabilities,” Whitmer said. “The work of the Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities, spearheaded by Lt. Gov. Gilchrist, has helped us dramatically reduce the number of African Americans who have been impacted by COVID-19. We are not out of the woods yet, and must continue to do our part to save lives and protect our brave frontline workers. The Rapid Response Grant Program will help us continue this hard work and create a blueprint that states across the country can follow to protect their most vulnerable.”
In the early days of tracking COVID-19 in Michigan, black residents represented 29.4 percent of the cases and 40.7 percent of the deaths, Whitmer’s office said.
In the past two weeks, black residents have represented 8.2 percent of the cases and 9.9 percent of the deaths, Whitmer’s office said.
“We have reason to be proud of the hard work and progress made to reduce the disparate impact of COVID-19 on Black people,” Gilchrist said. “However, we cannot lose sight of the fact that we are still in the midst of a pandemic that continues to take the lives of our friends and family. We still have work to do to tackle generations of racial disparities and inequality to ensure that all Michiganders can lead happy and healthy lives. And more than anything else we need to keep the Governor’s emergency measures in place to limit the spread of this virus, which we know causes disproportionate harm among people of color who start out in a more vulnerable position.”
The state is crediting the Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities for the reduction.
The task force has implemented the following actions:
- Distributing large quantities of masks to the public;
- Launching a strategic communications and social media effort targeting communities of color;
- Collaborating with regional racial disparity task forces to share data and recommendations for additional actions;
- Increasing access to coronavirus testing in communities of color through drive-thru, walk-up, and mobile testing sites.
“Swift actions have been taken to address the health inequities that existed prior to the pandemic and were exacerbated by the virus. Access to testing and adequate resources to protect communities of color will continue to be a priority as we fight COVID-19.” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “I applaud the racial disparities task force and the multiple partners on the ground who helped decrease this disparity. However, we cannot let our guard down. We must continue to take precautions including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing of at least six feet from others, washing our hands often and staying home if we are feeling ill.”
