The State of Michigan wants your input on a local mental health hospital.
The Department of Health and Human Services hosted a community listening forum on Thursday on the Caro Center in Tuscola County.
Lawmakers approved funding to build a new facility at the site of the psychiatric hospital back in 2017.
But the state put that plan on hold this year.
That was over concerns of staffing, water access, and the ability for patients’ families to be involved in their treatment.
The forum is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Caro Community Schools.
If you can’t make it, you can email your comments to micaroevaluation@mslc.com.
Comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19.
