Students at a Mid-Michigan school want a principal who speaks their language.
Students, parents and school leaders met at the Michigan School for the Deaf in Flint on Tuesday to discuss the search for the school’s new principal.
Concerns have been growing when it comes to who the next principal will be.
The school has been without a permanent principal since April. The previous principal stepped down to go to another district.
Last week, students and parents protested outside of the school demanding the next principal is a member of the hearing-impaired community and that they fully understand and use American Sign Language.
That is why the Michigan Department of Education held the public meeting on Tuesday.
They recently sent out a press release assuring those who attend the school their input will be considered in the selection of the school’s permanent principal.
The state said they are in the process of hiring a temporary principal until a full-time principal is selected.
The state acknowledged the students’ desire to have a principal who is fluent in ASL.
The state said having candidates who are fluent in ASL is preferred in their search and this job posting will be sent nationwide.
