The state of Michigan is seeing a re-emergence of COVID-19 as the outbreak continues to trend in the wrong direction.
On Monday, the state reported 3.881 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday. The state also reported 29 more deaths related to COVID-19 since Saturday. That brings the state’s total to 161,907 cases and 7,211 deaths.
Experts around the country are expressing great concern over the latest burst in coronavirus cases. Many daily case counts are surpassing previous records, and the virus is now being seen in every corner of the state.
“You get this boosting effect if something happens in a gathering that then intersects with everybody’s bubble. Everybody’s household gets affected. Everybody’s workplace gets affected,” said Emily Martin, associate professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan.
Martin is talking about the danger of the intersection of people from a lot of different places during a pandemic. She said gatherings are a factor behind the surge of COVID-19 cases across the state.
“The magnitude, the speed of this increase is unlike anything that we’ve seen since this spring,” Martin said.
Martin said COVID-19 is touching all parts of Michigan. She made her remarks as part of a COVID-19 virtual roundtable on Monday.
“We’re seeing increases across the state in all different regions. So this consistent pattern of rise is being seen everywhere,” Martin said.
That includes Saginaw County, where the health department reported 172 additional cases over the weekend.
Martin went on to say younger people are fueling the latest push of COVID-19 in the Great Lakes State.
“This increase has been specifically seen in the 0 to 29-year age group. You can see that in the September month by that dark line that comes up,” Martin said.
Despite the rise in cases, everyone at the roundtable is optimistic we can get a handle on the surge as long as everyone does their part.
“If you can just wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance, we will all be in a better, place,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health for the state of Michigan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.