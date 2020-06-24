The Michigan House of Representatives approved proposals that would give flexibility on property taxes for those impacted by COVID-19 or the dam failures.
House Bill 5761 allows business owners or residential property owners to defer Summer 2020 property taxes if they sign an affidavit stating they have been economically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic or recent flooding caused by dam failures.
House Bill 5810 provides temporary cash flow assistance for local governments facing shortfalls because of late tax payments.
“Property taxes are a vitally important source of revenue for our communities and help fund essential services we all rely on,” State Representative Rodney Wakeman said. “While property owners will still have to pay their summer 2020 tax bill, we need to acknowledge that people have had their ability to pay bills and support themselves and their families stripped away or severely limited through no fault of their own. This is a common-sense solution that will provide Michigan families suffering financial losses due to COVID-19 and dam flooding a little peace of mind.”
The bills will now go to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk for consideration.
