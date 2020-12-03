The Michigan House approved a series of bills this week that would give domestic violence survivors greater confidentiality.
“It creates a new address confidentiality program to keep the address of victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, and other legitimate fears of safety and their life, disclosed,” State Senator Ruth Johnson said.
The program would allow for new ID cards, PO boxes for important documents, and prevents schools from revealing information.
“Right now, typically what a lot of our survivors would do is they provide someone else’s address. So they’ll provide a friend of a cousin or a sister or someone else’s address, which still hinders their safety,” said Allie Martinez, with the Saginaw Underground Railroad, a domestic violence support system and shelter.
Martinez said the bills would help a lot because just a restraining order on a piece of paper can’t stop someone in the moment.
“Many of our assailants are in positions of power. So someone who’s in some position of power somewhere can call somebody and figure out an address pretty quickly,” Martinez said.
This comes at a time when the pandemic could be making things even worse.
“When people are isolated, they’re much more likely to experience violence. When people don’t have the access to community resources, when they’re cut off, they don’t have the sense of neighborhood cohesion or family cohesion. They’re cut off people. It’s much more likely that they’re experiencing it,” Martinez said.
Supporters say as many as 5,000 Michigan residents may end up participating in the program. But Martinez thinks the number could be much higher.
The bills are heading back to the Senate to review changes made by the House. If the Senate approves the changes, the bills will be sent to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.