A flood relief bill aimed at helping the communities impacted by the historic floods last month passed the state House on Wednesday.
The House voted to approve the bill 107-1.
The bill, House Bill 5843, now heads to the Senate. It needs to be approved by the Senate and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to go into effect.
If approved, $6 million will be allocated to Midland County and the city of Midland to deal with the flood damage. The funding would come from the Michigan State Police Disaster and Emergency Contingency Fund, according to Rep. Annette Glenn, who sponsored the bill.
The funding will help with tree removal, sheltering, evacuations, chemical containment efforts, emergency protective measures, and repairing real estate and personal property, Glenn said.
“I'm grateful to lawmakers of both parties for their support of this emergency legislation. In the days and weeks following the flooding, I’ve been working in Sanford and Midland, cleaning out houses, tearing out drywall, insulation and carpet,” Glenn said. “I’ve talked with hundreds of flood victims and heard their stories. My heart goes out to the thousands of families affected by these unimaginably devastating challenges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.