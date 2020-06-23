The Michigan House Republicans announced a "Return to Learn" plan on Tuesday, June 23.
The plan would provide K-12 schools $800 per pupil to implement robust distance learning plans and health and safety measures to return students safely to the classroom, the House Republicans said.
It would also provide a one-time $500 for frontline teachers.
"Educators have been flexible and innovative in the face of unprecedented change and deserve this compensation," the House Republicans said.
The plan would also provide $80 million to intermediate school districts to assist schools in coordinating and implementing distance learning plans and safe learning measures.
You can learn more about the plan here.
