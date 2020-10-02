The Michigan State Housing Development Authority is awarding $17.8 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) to create or rehabilitate rental properties across the state.
The 17 LIHTC-backed projects will provide more than 950 affordable housing units, the state said.
“By investing in affordable housing we’re doing more than just putting a roof over a family’s head, we’re building stronger communities. These new projects will create an estimated 3,520 jobs and leverage $220 million in private investments in communities across Michigan,” said Jeff Donofrio, MSHDA board chair and director of the Dept. of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
Of the 17 projects, 13 are new construction projects that are expected to bring 621 new, affordable apartments online.
“MSHDA’s partnership with private developers is a win-win for the state. By increasing the availability of affordable housing, MSHDA is making sure that families can continue to live a great quality of life and communities have the housing they need to grow,” said Gary Heidel, acting executive director for MSHDA.
The 17 projects are listed below:
- The Grand on University, Flint
- Developer: Communities First, Inc. & RAD Conversion Specialists, LLC
- LIHTC award: $1,316,433
- Units: 48 new apartments
- Edison Crossing, Mt. Clemens
- Developer: The Woda Group, Inc.
- LIHTC award: $809,680
- Units: 30 new apartments
- Brush, Detroit
- Developer: American Community Developers, Inc.
- LIHTC award: $1,500,000
- Units: 64 new apartments
- Reverend Dr. Jim Holley Residences, Detroit
- Developer: MHT Housing, Inc. & The Historic Little Rock Baptist Church
- LIHTC award: $1,031,459
- Units: 30 new apartments
- Riverview Terrace, Traverse City
- Developer: Traverse City Housing Commission, Cove Investments, LLC; and Ethos Development Partners, LLC
- LIHTC award: $677,281
- Units: 57 rehab apartments
- Century Terrace & Harborview Apartments, Manistee
- Developer: Commonwealth Development Corporation of America & City of Manistee Housing Commission
- LIHTC award: $1,474,000
- Units: 167 rehab apartments
- Wellspring, Farmington Hills
- Developer: Southwest Housing Solutions Corporation
- LIHTC award: $1,317,516
- Units: 81 new apartments
- Midtown Square Apartments, Detroit
- Developer: John Stanley Inc. & Develop Detroit, Inc.
- LIHTC award: $1,229,873
- Units: 73 rehab apartments
- Shelby Trails, Shelby
- Developer: Oceana County Housing Commission NP Corp
- LIHTC award: $450,815
- Units: 15 new apartments
- Bingham Apartments, Alpena
- Developer: Hope Network Housing Development Corp & Cove Investments, LLC
- LIHTC award: $702,257
- Units: 35 new apartments
- Belknap Place, Grand Rapids
- Developer: PK Companies, LLC & Third Coast Development, LLC
- LIHTC award: $906,067
- Units: 50 new apartments
- Samaritas Affordable Living Muskegon, Muskegon
- Developer: Samaritas & Communities of Hope, Inc.
- LIHTC award: $1,020,000
- Units: 53 new apartments
- Woodward Way, Meridian Township (East Lansing area)
- Developer: The Woda Group, Inc.
- LIHTC award: $985,220
- Units: 49 new apartments
- Ruth Park, Traverse City
- Developer: The Woda Group, Inc.
- LIHTC award: $1,214,653
- Units: 58 new apartments
- Friendship Meadows II, Detroit
- Developer: Communities of Hope, Inc & SPM Property Group, LLC
- LIHTC award: $476,964
- Units: 53 rehab apartments
- Left Field, Detroit
- Developer: American Community Developers, Inc.
- LIHTC award: $1,207,610
- Units: 60 new apartments
- Clark Commons II, Flint
- Developer:Norstar Development USA, LP & Flint Housing Commission
- LIHTC award: $1,499,798
- Units: 48 new apartments
