There are hundreds of thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine expected to expire in the next four weeks in Michigan, according to the state health department.
A review of the state’s inventory data identified there were between 260,000 and 270,000 Johnson and Johnson doses, 106,000 to 114,000 Pfizer doses, and 8,000 to 22,000 Moderna doses expiring in the next four weeks.
“MDHHS continues to provide educational materials to providers for managing inventory. We have worked with local public health to fill orders for vaccine from providers with existing inventory. We are working with CDC to try to redistribute vaccine to others states as well as large pharmacy chains within Michigan as well as urge vaccine providers to share vaccine with higher throughput sites,” the MDHHS said.
The state has provided some Johnson and Johnson doses to Minnesota as part of that effort, the MDHHS said.
