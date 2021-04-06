The state health department has identified 246 fully vaccinated residents who contracted COVID-19 in Michigan as well as three vaccinated people who died from the virus.
A spokesperson from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said these individuals had a positive test 14 or more days after the last dose in the vaccine series. Some of them may ultimately be excluded from this list if they continue to test positive from a recent infection prior to being fully vaccinated.
More than 1.7 million Michiganders have completed their COVID-19 vaccine as of April 6. These cases represent .0001 of those vaccinated, according to MDHHS.
“It is important to reiterate that, while the overall numbers of potential breakthrough cases are low, the proportions of those symptomatic, hospitalized, and who died are all lower than those who are unvaccinated,” an MDHHS spokesperson told TV5.
The 246 potential breakthrough cases were reported from Jan. 1 through March 31. The state reports there have been three deaths, all of whom were 65-years-old or older, and two of which were within three weeks of completing their vaccination.
From these reported cases, 117 have entered data about their hospitalization status and 129 of the cases were incomplete. Of the 117 with hospitalization data entered, 11 were hospitalized, 103 were not hospitalized, and three are reported as unknown.
MDHHS said breakthrough cases are expected with any vaccination, including all the COVID-19 vaccines. The number of potential cases identified to date is not in excess of what might be expected with vaccines with 95 percent efficacy.
The state said studies have shown even if those vaccinated do become ill, they are far less likely to experience a severe illness that would require hospitalization or result in death.
These cases are undergoing further review to determine if they meet other criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine a potential breakthrough. This includes the absence of a positive antigen or PCR test less than 45 days before the post-vaccination positive test. MDHHS said in general, these individuals have been more likely to be asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic compared to those vaccinated.
