The Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding taxpayers that state individual income tax returns are due in two weeks.
State income tax returns must be sent electronically or sent through the U.S. Postal Service before midnight on Wednesday, July 15, the department of treasury said.
Michigan’s individual income tax deadline is the same as the Internal Revenue Service.
The Michigan Department of Treasury said filing online and choosing direct deposit is safe and secure.
Last year more than 4.3 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is 80% of state income tax filers.
