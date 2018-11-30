State lawmakers have introduced legislation that would ban home-grown marijuana.
On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof introduced a bill that would add sweeping regulations to recreational marijuana.
“It’s a slap in the face to the people of Michigan, basically saying no,” said Patrick Frasik, owner of a medical marijuana dispensary in Bay City.
Earlier this month, he and 60 percent of other Michigan voters said yes to proposal one, which legalizes recreational marijuana and allows the growth of up to 12 plants in a person’s home.
Frasik said new legislation out of Lansing, which seeks to prohibit the growth of marijuana on personal property, would be a huge set back.
While medicinal clinics may not be affected by this bill, it could be an issue for homeowners.
“The reason why people voted yes on proposal one was because they wanted to have the option to grow at home. And in the future once we got the regulation set up for recreational facilities then they can come in and have regulated product,” Frasik said.
Mid-Michigan residents have mixed feelings on the bill.
“As far as opportunity for people to have access and then growing in homes around children, we live in environments now that are out of control. So even though it’s legalized, I don’t think that would be a great idea,” one resident said.
“For medical purpose, I could see the reason why they would need to do that. But just recreational, no,” another resident said.
To change the recreational marijuana law, it would require support from three-quarters of all legislators in the state House and Senate.
As unlikely as that may be, Frasik said it is still an issue that’s already been decided on.
“The voters were very clear on what they wanted. 60 percent of people wanted proposal one to pass. And the regulations in there were very clear too. That you were able to grow and possess,” Frasik said.
The bill has been referred to the Committee on Government Operations.
