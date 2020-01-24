The state of Michigan is investigating possible cases of the novel coronavirus 2019.
The outbreak originated in Wuhan, China.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, local public health departments, and the state’s healthcare community are actively monitoring the virus.
The only approved testing for the coronavirus is available at the CDC.
To date, the MDHHS has evaluated referrals from several counties and approved specimens from two people in Washtenaw County and one in Macomb County for testing at the CDC.
All of the cases being investigated in Michigan have presented with mild illness, the MDHHS said in a press release.
The MDHHS added those people are self-isolating and local health departments are monitoring anyone who has been in close contact with them.
“At MDHHS, we recognize the potential threat associated with this virus and are working to identify any suspect cases in Michigan,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Our goal is to quickly identify individuals with the virus and prevent any potential spread. We encourage healthcare providers to remain vigilant in screening patients for symptoms and travel history, and to contact their local health departments immediately if they see a potential case.”
Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.
The CDC believes symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
If you believe you have symptoms and have recently traveled to Wuhan, China - or have been in contact with someone who has had the virus - you should contact your healthcare provider or hospital prior to arriving.
