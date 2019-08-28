The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is investigating reports of e-cigarette/vaping-associated respiratory illnesses.
As of Aug. 27, the MDHHS is reviewing six cases. They were all diagnosed in the last 60 days.
If you develop the following symptoms you should seek medical attention: shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever, and or nausea and vomiting.
Symptoms may occur long after use of a device, the MDHHS said.
“The severity of illness people are experiencing is alarming and we want Michiganders to be aware using e-cigarettes and vaping can be dangerous,” said Sarah Lyon-Callo, MDHHS state epidemiologist. “E-cigarettes/vaping products can contain harmful chemicals that can result in damage to a user’s lungs, heart or other body systems.”
All cases have been reported in the Lower Peninsula.
Most of the individuals have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness, the MDHHS said.
The ages range from 18 to 39.
Across the nation, 203 possible cases of severe respiratory disease associated with e-cigarette use have been reported as of Aug. 23.
The MDHHS has not identified a specific brand of device that is causing the illnesses.
