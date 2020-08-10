State investigators and contractors will begin an assessment of the remaining portions of the failed Edenville Dam in Midland County.
Officials said the assessment will determine whether additional work is necessary to ensure the dam’s safety and stability to protect the residents of Mid-Michigan who were affected by flooding due to the collapse of Boyce Hydro LLC’s Edenville and Sanford dams.
According to officials, the assessment is due to Boyce’s failure to comply with a June 15, 2020, federal court order set by Judge Paul Maloney.
Judge Maloney order Boyce Hydro to perform the assessment by June 24, 2020.
Officials said Boyce Hydro declared bankruptcy on July 31, 2020, and did not complete the assessment. The company provided a report on the dam’s condition, but the report acknowledged it did not perform the assessment the court had ordered.
“With Boyce in bankruptcy and unresponsive to both the court’s order and our inquiries, we are going forward with the needed engineering assessment,” said Teresa Seidel, director of the Water Resources Division of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). “Residents and local officials will see an increase in activity and personnel on the site, and we want them to be aware of what’s happening and why.”
The state’s engineering assessment will contain recommendations and designs for mitigation measures to address ongoing dam safety, transportation, and natural resource issues at Edenville Dam. The assessments are expected to be implemented this year.
According to officials, personnel from EGLE, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), and contractors from AECOM will participate in the assessment.
Officials said the assessment is separate from both an independent third-party investigation into the causes of the dam’s failure, and the Association of State Dam Safety Officials’ examination of EGLE’s Dam Safety Program, which is being conducted in the wake of the Edenville failure.
The Michigan Dam Safety Task Force will provide recommendations to help prevent future dam failures.
To stay informed on Edenville Dam developments, click here.
