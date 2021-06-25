The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) issued its recommendations for schools to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading inside schools during the fall.
“I am pleased with the progress of our vaccination efforts in Michigan, with 56% of Michiganders age 12 and older having received at least their first dose of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “These vaccines are the reason transmission of the virus in Michigan is at the lowest point in a year. However, as the school environment brings together large groups of individuals who may not yet be vaccinated, MDHHS is issuing this guidance to help protect Michiganders of all ages.”
To help educators prepare for their return to indoor learning during the fall, the recommendations consist of multiple prevention strategies developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
All prevention strategies provide some level of protection and layered strategies provide the greatest level of protection, MDHHS said.
