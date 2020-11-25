The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Liquor Control Commission has issued citations and suspended liquor licenses for establishments that have not followed the new orders, including some in Mid-Michigan.
The public health order was put in place on Nov. 15 to help control the spread of COVID-19 by establishing restrictions on gatherings, including prohibiting gatherings of patrons in food service establishments.
“Our office is working closely with the Commission as it exercises its duties and we are prepared to prosecute these summary suspensions,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “Although none of us wants to take such actions, the deliberate and blatant defiance of the state emergency public health orders by these owners put their businesses at risk. While we are heartbroken at the toll these closures invariably have on the businesses affected, first and foremost the state has an obligation to protect the lives of our residents.”
The commission ordered an emergency suspension for the Meeting Place in Fenton. This includes licenses and permits for Sunday sales and outdoor service.
A virtual hearing will happen next Friday to determine if the suspension should continue.
The MDHHS also issued the Big Boy in Sandusky a $5,000 fine and Woodchip’s Barbecue in Lapeer a $1,000 fine.
“Cases of COVID-19 are incredibly high across the state, and these orders are in place to help prevent the spread of the virus, save lives, and protect our frontline workers,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at MDHHS. “We need to do everything we can to alleviate the stress on our hospitals and health care workers. Food service establishments like restaurants and bars can help play a critical role by following the order and most of them are doing their part.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.