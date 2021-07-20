The state has issued a stop-use order for Purella brand hand sanitizer.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found the products do not protect the public and do not comply with the standards in the Michigan Weights and Measures Act.
“Hand sanitizers have become one of the critical tools for preventing the spread of COVID-19 as well as other viruses. To be effective, these products are required to have at least of 70 percent isopropyl alcohol or 60 percent ethyl alcohol to be considered effective,” said Craig VanBuren, MDARD’s laboratory division director. “While primarily sold in Southeast Michigan, consumers visiting that area may have purchased it earlier and kept it in a cabinet for later use, so we’re encouraging consumers to do a quick label check.”
MDARD said these hand sanitizers do not meet the labeled alcohol content. The brand stated its product contained 75 percent isopropyl alcohol, but MDARD tested it and said it contained about 50 percent.
The stop-use order prohibits the sale, offering for sale, or use of hand sanitizers sold as Purella brand hand sanitizer stating it has 75 percent isopropyl alcohol. The order was effective July 15.
