The Michigan National Guard, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are encouraging mid-Michigan residents to answer their phones to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at Delta College this weekend.
On March 6 and March 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Delta College is hosting a regional vaccination clinic. This clinic is for Midland, Saginaw and Bay County residents who are 65 years or older.
The Michigan National Guard and MDHHS are calling residents who are on the COVID-19 vaccination wait-list to schedule an appointment for the Delta College event.
Some calls are coming from the MICOVID Help Line at 866-806-3447 and other calls are from the National Guard with the area code 517.
State officials have said 989 area code residents are not answering these phone calls because they are mistaking them as robo-marketing calls.
“We respectfully ask everybody with a 989-area code who is on the wait-list in Bay, Midland and Saginaw counties to please take advantage of this free opportunity by answering your phone if it comes from an 866 or 517 number,” said Protect Michigan Commission Director Kerry Ebersole Singh.
The registration lists from all three health departments are being used to schedule 1,000 residents from each county. The clinic will offer both indoor vaccination stations and drive-thru options.
A similar second dose clinic is tentatively scheduled for April 10 and 11.
Why has our "good" Governor not yet made the call to allow handicapped individuals of all ages to receive their Covid vaccines? Our daughter is 41 y/o and has Down Syndrome. She lives with us at home. We are both 68 y/o and won't get ours until she can also get hers. Someone please get me an answer.
